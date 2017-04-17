An Islamic fundamentalist, Sheikh Mohamad Doar, has stated that Muslim faithful who shave their eyebrows are cursed by Allah and shall roast in hell.He also said those who make friendship outside the Islamic fold shall go to hell.Sheikh Doar told young Muslim girls they would go to hell if they are associated with non-Muslim friends.He made the claims while speaking to teenage girls at a forum in Sydney, Australia.He said, “The reality is, my sisters, any friendship that is not built on the fear of Allah is only going to lead to hell fire so you need to be cautious.”He lectured the girls on Islamic fashion and grooming during the weekend.He added, “You are not allowed the remove the hair of the eyebrow, it’s a major sin.“The lady who plucks her eyebrows and the one who gets them plucked, they’re both cursed by Allah.”While responding to questions from the girls, Sheikh Doar said, “It cannot be see-through showing skin. The hijab needs to be as plain as possible.“It cannot be an imitation of the disbeliever’s dress code. It cannot be attracting to the eye. It cannot resemble the dress of men. It can’t be a showing-off cloth.”