The Muslim clerics were said to have started a fight after arguing over who would be the master of ceremony at the ceremony, because the person would get paid 'handsomely'. Sharing the post on his page, @bababayo wrote
"I was in Ijebu Town yesterday for a waleemat, you won't believe it didn't hold because the Muslim clerics fought over who should do the MC of the day...I found out the MC will make a lot of money and that's why everyone wants to be in the position. They broke bottles, flung chairs and left the graduating boy crying...So bad of them, and I hope the Muslim association should call the so-called Alfa to notice."
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.