According to reports from an Instagram user identified as @bababayo, a fight broke out at what was supposed to be the celebration of a little boy's graduation from a Quranic school.The Muslim clerics were said to have started a fight after arguing over who would be the master of ceremony at the ceremony, because the person would get paid 'handsomely'. Sharing the post on his page, @bababayo wrote"I was in Ijebu Town yesterday for a waleemat, you won't believe it didn't hold because the Muslim clerics fought over who should do the MC of the day...I found out the MC will make a lot of money and that's why everyone wants to be in the position. They broke bottles, flung chairs and left the graduating boy crying...So bad of them, and I hope the Muslim association should call the so-called Alfa to notice."