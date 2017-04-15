The former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adamu Mu’azu, has clarified his position on the controversy surrounding the ownership of a building where the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) discovered about N12 billion during the week.Reports had said the former Bauchi governor is the owner of the building located at 16, Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, where the EFCC, on Wednesday, discovered funds in various currencies.Mu’azu, in a statement, said he actually built the said property but later sold to buyers of individual flats in the building.He said, “My attention has been drawn to the news making the rounds that I own the building on No.16 Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos. I want to state clearly that I built the said property and sold to prospective buyers of individual flats.“I have been a property developer since 1983 and I have developed and sold several properties all over the world, the property in question happens to be one of them. I acquired the land and jointly developed it using a bank loan, I obtained about nine years ago.“However, all the flats have been sold to prospective buyers in order to pay back the loan. I do not own or occupy any of the apartments. I sold all the apartments through established estate agents as such I have no knowledge or interest in who purchases or rents any of the flats.“I commend the efforts of the official of the EFCC and the government’s drive at fighting corruption and also the media in informing the public on illicit and corrupt proceeds.“My response is not intended to jeopardise or interfere with the ongoing investigation of the anti- graft and security agencies but to clear the misconception that the house in question belongs to me. I strongly believe that the efforts being made will surely unveil the real owner of such flat and the monies recovered.”