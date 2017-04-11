Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, is ready to pick Sergio Romero for Thursday night’s Europa League quarter-final first leg against Anderlecht in Belgium.According to reports, Mourinho has concerns over David De Gea’s form and fitness.De Gea was left of the United squad that beat Sunderland 3-0 on Sunday.“De Gea’s injury is not serious,” Mourinho explained.“It’s a little injury, not a big problem. When he dives to one side he feels it, a little muscular thing in his hip area. And every time Romero plays, he plays so well.”However, it is understood that the Portuguese has been unhappy with De Gea’s performances since the goalkeeper returned from international duty last month.The Spaniard almost gifted West Brom a goal, when he spilled Darren Fletcher’s hopeful effort against the bar. He was then criticised for not being more assertive when Phil Jagielka scored from close range in their 1-1 draw with Everton last week.