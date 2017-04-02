Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho complained about West Bromwich Albion’s defensive tactics following Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.It was United’s eighth stalemate at Old Trafford this season and left them four points off the Champions League berths in fifth place in the Premier League table.United dominated the game, with Anthony Martial and Marouane Fellaini spurning chances, but West Brom almost snatched victory when David de Gea palmed Darren Fletcher’s shot against the bar. Asked by a BBC television reporter if the teams had cancelled each other out, an incredulous Mourinho replied: “I am sorry to say, but it is a silly question.“When the team cross the midfield line once in 90 minutes and the other team is in the opponent’s half trying and trying and trying, you tell me one team cancelled the other? We didn’t have to defend.” He added: “One team had the ball, one team didn’t. One team tried to win, the other tried to draw. One keeper (De Gea) did a funny thing, the other made three great saves.“We have a lot of draws this season. Teams come here just to defend. Goalkeepers come here to be man of the match. We cannot score a goal even when we are one-on-one.