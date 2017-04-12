France and Chelsea legend Marcel Desailly believes the addition of Nigeria winger Victor Moses, N'Golo Kante and Marcos Alonso improved the Blues tactically this season.Antonio Conte's side currently sit seven points clear at the top of the Premier League, with Tottenham their nearest challengers heading into the final seven games of the campaign.Desailly who spent six seasons at Stamford Bridge between 1998 and 2004, posited that the inclusion of Moses, Kante and Alonso played a big part in Chelsea's outstanding performance this term."I'm very pleased with Chelsea," Desailly said live on Sky Sports News HQ."When you look at last season where it was very difficult with Jose Mourinho in charge, a whole lot of controversy and the tactics were not working, this year you change it and have three new players: (N'Golo) Kante, (Marcus) Alonso and (Victor) Moses and you just change a little bit of the tactics, it's just an amazing season for Chelsea."Ahead of this weekend's clash between Chelsea and Manchester United at Old Trafford, the 1998 FIFA World Cup and 2000 European Championship winner expressed confidence that his former team will see out the season on a positive note."We'll see them (Chelsea) in the Champions League again, it's just that they have to finish correctly," he added. "The FA Cup is there against Tottenham, there are many major important games such as Manchester United this weekend, so you have to be careful."These two weeks are the key moments and games for Chelsea but they will make it. There's no reason why the players should shake in front of these various events."