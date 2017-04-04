Chelsea may well have to cope without injured Nigerian star Victor Moses for their crunch Premier League match against Manchester City on Wednesday night.The Super Eagles man has been struggling with a calf injury he sustained in the Blues’ FA Cup win over Manchester United in March.The knock kept Moses out of Nigeria’s squad for their international window and he also missed Chelsea’s 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace this past weekend.The player was unable to participate in training on Monday, casting further doubt over his ability to be fit for the clash with City in midweek, though Chelsea have yet to officially declare his unavailability.Should Moses remain sidelined, coach Antonio Conte is likely to play either Pedro or Cesc Fabregas in the wingback position against the Citizens.