The Minister of Solid Mineral Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Usani, on Thursday took turns to brief President Muhammadu Buhari of developments in their ministries.After the closed-door sessions with the President, the two ministers spoke to State House correspondents.Fayemi said he used the opportunity of the meeting to brief Buhari on the World Bank loan procured for the sector and the activities of illegal miners.