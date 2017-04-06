Minister of Women Affairs, Senator Aisha Alhassan has warned against the alleged neglect of members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who contributed to the success of the party in the 2015 poll in Taraba State.She stated that unless the party members are compensated by the federal government, their support may not be guaranteed in the next election.The Minister who spoke when she led a delegation of APC members in Taraba state complaining of being marginalized in the scheme of things by the APC led federal government, said apart from constitutionally mandated appointment, no APC member in the state has been given appointment by the government since coming into power in 2015.She stressed that even in the execution of federal projects in the state, the leadership of the APC in Taraba state are not being carried along, pointing out that the state chapter of the party has practically been abandoned.She said : “I have come as a party member and a leader, together with my brothers from Taraba state to voice out our problems. The APC people in Taraba state are very worried. The government in the state is controlled by the PDP and we expect that as our parents and as a government, you should have helped us especially since you knew that we were muscled out, even though we did our best.“No opposition party in the state has performed as good as we did since 1999. Unfortunately, apart from my appointment which is statutory and constitutional and that of the ambassador, we still don’t have any meaningful appointment from this government.“Many of those who participated in APC campaign in Taraba state are still there without appointment. That is why I took the pains to introduce some of the people that accompanied me here so that you will know the caliber of people that we have in the state APC. We have capable hands in Taraba APC. So, please remind the people that make these appointments.“We have to take care of our people. Otherwise, we will not know our faith when the next election comes. Even in the federal government projects, they do not involve us. it was only yesterday that I met the state party leader and was told that there is a federal government project going on and they are not involved. It is not that they don’t have qualified persons to handle those projects.“Even the struggle to live right, according to the dictates of religion is because of the expectation of Heaven which is the reward. Taraba state APC should be remembered. This is our plea. If projects are sent to the state which is controlled by the PDP, our people should not be left hanging.“They are saying that this is a federal government thing which we worked for, but are not gaining anything from it,” she said.