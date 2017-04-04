The Minister of Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, was photographed riding in a supposedly “made in Nigeria car” at the ongoing Technology and Innovation Expo in Abuja.Onu had driven into the venue of the Techno 2017 on Monday in a car with wooden body and reportedly coupled together by one Ahmed Aliyu, africamv.com has reported.The wooden-body car is named Amara.Aliyu, who hails from Niger State, said he rode the car from Bida, Niger State, to Abuja; claiming to have used 23 litres of fuel.Aliyu explained that the car uses motorcycle engine, and that apart from the wheel, engine and the tyres, every other material used in building the car was sourced locally.Sometime last year, Onu had said that the absence of research and development had prevented Nigeria from competing with auto companies from around the world.He charged the Peugeot Automobile Nigeria and other local auto-assembling companies to do their best to make Made-in-Nigeria car a reality.See the photos of the ‘car.’