welcomed a daughter and shared on her IG, the difficulties she faced giving birth. What many fans found weird was that her husband, Charles Billion, didn't acknowledge their baby news. He didn't post anything on his IG to indicate he just welcomed a child, instead he posted a photo of Tboss, asking people to vote for her. Just Yesterday , it was reported that Nollywood Actress, Mimi Orjiekewe





After he posted that, Mimi indirectly slammed him, writing "There's more to being a father than just donating sperm'.

The couple got married in July 2015 and there were rumours just six months later that they broke up which he denied in an interview