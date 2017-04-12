The Nigerian Air Force has taken possession of two new Russian Mi-35M fighter jets and will soon commence fresh aerial strikes on Lagos creeks.The new jets will, however, be inducted into the inventory during the NAF anniversary next week.Also, the six Nigerian pilots, training in Russia to fly the fighter jets, would return to Nigeria on or before Friday.A source in Abuja close to military hierarchy confirmed the development to newsmen.Already, operatives of military unit, Operation Awatse, are being deployed as plans to launch an offensive on Isawo in the Ikorodu area, get underway.Recall that soldiers and policemen were killed on Sunday after a gun battle with militants.It was gathered that the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, has authorized the operation and residents around creeks will start hearing bombs soon.Director, Defence Information, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, last week, urged the residents of Lagos and Ogun states to supply credible information to the military.He said, “The Operation Awatse by the Armed Forces is aimed at curbing pipeline vandalism and petroleum products-related criminality with negative socio-economic consequence for the country.“It is ongoing. Surveillance is key to the success of the military in this operation, which is based on accurate and timely intelligence. In this regard, the general public around Lagos and Ogun states in particular are very useful for more successes in this operation.”