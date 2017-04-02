 Mikel scores in Tianjin Teda’s first win of the season | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
John Obi Mikel got on the scoresheet, as Tianjin Teda defeated Chongqing Lifan 2-0 on Sunday.


It is the Chinese Super League’s club first win of the current season.

Mikel Obi, who was a doubt for the game, shook off injury to lead his team against Chongqing.

The former Chelsea midfielder found the back of the net three minutes after the interval, before Milovin’s own goal sealed all three points for Jaime Pacheco’s side.

Tianjin Teda lost their first fixture to Shandong Luneng .

In their second fixture, they were held to a 0-0 draw away to Jiangsu Suning FC .

They are now 10th on the log with four points from three games.

