Lionel Messi struck his 500th Barcelona goal with the last kick of the game to blow the La Liga title race wide open with a thrilling 3-2 win at Real Madrid on Sunday.
A double from Messi and Ivan Rakitic’s stunning strike takes Barca top of the table, although Madrid still have a game in hand.
Casemiro and James Rodriguez were on target for Real, who had captain Sergio Ramos sent-off for a foul on Messi 13 minutes from time.
