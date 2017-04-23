 Messi scores late winner as Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-2 in El Clasico | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Messi scores late winner as Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-2 in El Clasico

Lionel Messi struck his 500th Barcelona goal with the last kick of the game to blow the La Liga title race wide open with a thrilling 3-2 win at Real Madrid on Sunday.


A double from Messi and Ivan Rakitic’s stunning strike takes Barca top of the table, although Madrid still have a game in hand.

Casemiro and James Rodriguez were on target for Real, who had captain Sergio Ramos sent-off for a foul on Messi 13 minutes from time.

