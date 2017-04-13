Barcelona players held ‘crisis talks’ after their 3-0 defeat to Juventus on Tuesday night in a bid to resurrect their floundering season.Barcelona were stunned by Serie A leaders Juventus and are at risk of exiting the Champions League at the quarter-final stage.The defeat came after last Saturday’s shock 2-0 reversal at Malaga, which saw Barca slip three points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid, who also have a game in hand over their rivals.Barca risk going a full season without winning either the league or Champions League.And Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo claim the players are working on a way to fix their blip.According to the report, Lionel Messi is particularly concerned about Barca’s current state and was furious with how the team performed in Turin.The flight back to Catalonia after Tuesday’s loss was described as a ‘funeral’, with players and backroom staff barely communicating with each other.Manager Luis Enrique, who will leave the club at the end of the season, is said to have used some coarse language when instructing the players on the field at the Juventus Stadium.However, the report claims Enrique didn’t even speak to his squad in the dressing room after full-time.Next up for Barca is a home clash with Real Sociedad before the reverse leg of their Champions League tie with Juve next Wednesday.Four days later they travel to the Bernabeu for an El Clasico match that could decide who wins La Liga this season.Source: Mundo Deportivo