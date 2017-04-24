Barcelona manager, Luis Enrique has described star forward, Lionel Messi as the best player in the history of football.Messi equalised soon after Casemiro had put the Madrid ahead.Ivan Rakitic then edged Barca ahead before Sergio Ramos was dismissed for a two-footed challenge on Messi.Ten-man Madrid got themselves back on level terms through substitute James Rodriguez, though, setting the stage for another historic Messi moment.Enrique told beIN Sports, “Messi even makes a difference when he’s at home having dinner.“He is the best player in the history of the game, and I have seen a lot of football and a lot of videos.“He makes the difference and it’s a huge pleasure for all Cules to have him identify as one of us.”“Of course — that’s why he plays for Barca.“Messi’s our best player. Just imagine, his 500th goal coming here, a winner in the 92nd minute at the Santiago Bernabeu.“It’s very nice for Leo and it’s nice for everyone associated with Barca.“He allowed us to have superiority in midfield, we wanted him on ball as often as possible.“It was more difficult in the middle with lots of bodies in there, but he managed to do it for the first goal. It went as we’d hoped.”The winning goal came with the last kick of the game and was the result of a surging run from Sergi Roberto, who also was the hero against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, from the right-back position into the final third.“Sergi Roberto’s run was bestial in the last minute,” Luis Enrique wanted to point out. “Not just technically, but physically.“There was good play from Andre [Gomes], too, and then the assist from Jordi [Alba], and a great goal from Leo.“This season feels like five [seasons].“So many things have happened: good things, not so good things, things I’ve already forgotten.“Madrid’s second goal was a huge blow, but the players came back with their last breath.“It was the happy ending we all wanted and I’m delighted with the performance, with how they battled until the last second.