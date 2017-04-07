The federal government says vaccination for meningitis is free throughout the country and asked Nigerians not to pay for it.Faisal Shuaib, executive Director, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), said this in a statement made available to reporters on Friday.Shuaib therefore advised Nigerians to report any health centre or health worker who extorts money for the on-going meningitis immunisation.He said the attention of the agency had been drawn to a report of sharp practices by some health workers and civil society organisations (CSOs).Shuaib added that some health workers were alleged to have extorted money and other forms of incentives from members of the public before being vaccinated against Cerebro Spinal Meningitis (CSM).“The federal government had spent billions of naira to procure, store, maintain and distribute such vaccines to all parts of the country,” he said.“Under no circumstances should any health worker demand for money from members of the public for such services.”According to him, the vaccines’ preventable diseases are covered free-of-charge under the National Immunisation schedule, which includes Bacillus Calmette Guerin – (BCG), Poliomyelitis and Hepatitis B.Others are Diphtheria, Pertussis and Tetanus toxoid -(Pentavelent vaccines), Haemophilus influenza type B, Pneumococcal vaccines, Inactivated Polio virus vaccines, Measles, Yellow Fever and of course, Meningitis vaccines.Residents of Kubwa in Abuja had alleged that they were being charged N500 per person before receiving the CSM vaccine.