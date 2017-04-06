Oyo state government has confirmed two suspected cases of Cerebro Spinal Meningitis (CSM) in Ojoo, Akinyele Local Government Area.Director of Public Health, Oyo State Ministry of Health, Dr Oyewole Lawal made the disclosure on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Ibadan.He said: “Our Surveillance Committee has reported two patients in the Hausa Community of Ojoo area of Ibadan, who manifested some symptoms of CSM.“The two suspects arrived Ibadan from the Northern part of the country and they manifested some symptoms of CSM.“I can say that Oyo State is fully equipped and ready to prevent or curb the scourge of any outbreak of meningitis in the state,” he said.He said that the state government had requested for vaccines from the Federal Ministry of Health.Prof. Temitope Alonge, the UCH Chief Medical Director, said that the hospital was in collaboration with other two levels of healthcare delivery in the state.“In the area of clinical services, we are prepared to tackle any case of CSM, should it be referred to the UCH,’’ Alonge said.