Following the outbreak of Cerebro Spinal Meningitis, CSM, two persons were yesterday confirmed dead by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), just as the death toll increased to 438 across 19 states.It will be recalled that three days ago, the death toll from the CSM outbreak across 16 states was 336 with 146 laboratory-confirmed. The death toll was contained in a statistics released by NCDC, stating that of the 19 states, Zamfara State has recorded the highest number of death since the disease broke out in Nigeria.The statistics further revealed that the number of suspected cases three days ago has risen from 2,997 to 3,959. NCDC noted that Lagos has joined the league of CSM affected states, saying the outbreak was recorded in a local government but did not reveal the council. The agency in a statement by its Spokesman, Mr. Lawal Bakare, explained that the increase in number of cases was due to intensified case-finding going on in the affected States.NCDC stressed that of the three cases recorded in Lagos, two have died while the other was still under monitoring. According to the agency, as at April 5th, a total of 3,959 cases with 438 deaths have been reported, with 181 laboratory confirmed cases. “Meningitis outbreaks are currently reported in 19 States with five States mostly affected (Zamfara, Katsina, Kebbi and Sokoto in the North-West zone and Niger in the North-Central zone of Nigeria),” it added.In order to tackle the scourge, the agency disclosed that reactive vaccination campaign has commenced in Zamfara State with massive turnout in all the targeted communities.NCDC added that a joint team of NCDC, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), and partners have stormed Zamfara to provide medical care for the residents.