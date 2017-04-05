The Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, on Tuesday said the ongoing outbreak of Type C Cerebrospinal Meningitis in some parts of the country is God’s way of showing his anger against Nigerians for turning their back on him.He made the remark while speaking with State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammdu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Zamfara has been the worst hit state since the outbreak of the disease with over 200 persons dead and several others receiving treatment at various hospitals and clinics in the state.Medical doctors under the aegis of Nigeria Medical Association, Zamfara State chapter, had last weekend accused the state government of failing to prepare for the outbreak of the disease despite warnings.According to them, the government is still not responding well to contain the outbreak.Speaking in Hausa language on Tuesday, Yari said the outbreak might not be unconnected with the people’s total disregard to God’s commandments.He said, “What we used to know as far as meningitis is concerned is the type A virus. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has carried out vaccinations against this type A virus not just in Zamfara, but many other states.“However, because people refused to stop their nefarious activities, God now decided to send Type C virus, which has no vaccination.“People have turned away from God and he has promised that ‘if you do anyhow, you see anyhow’ that is just the cause of this outbreak as far as I am concern“There is no way fornication will be so rampant and God will not send a disease that cannot be cured.”He also disagreed with the insinuations that his government failed to act accordingly to address the outbreak.The governor said he called an emergency meeting comprising all top state and local government officials and traditional rulers towards stamping out the disease.“The meeting came out with a strategy to be adopted and the money required to deal with the outbreak and a lot of work is going on,” he added.