For a couple that has been together for 14 years and got married five months after they were engaged, there is more to their love than meet the eye.





Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, who got married to late Bukky Ajayi’s son and actor, Abounce Fawole in February 2017, talks about been married.

About her marriage, “I feel very happy and blessed in my marriage. I think I married at the perfect time even though I’m in my early 30s. My husband is a very special person and I always say that men like him are very rare. Being married will not affect my career. Meanwhile, my husband is also an actor so he knows the terrain.”





With her stunning figure, Yvonne, who is very daring on set and can go to any length to interpret her character, has indeed captured her man’s heart.

If you think she got a boob job, forget it!

She says, “I thank God that I have a good figure and I have no regrets. However, I like my eyes so much and you can say that they’re my best features. Even though many people feel my big boobs are my selling point, but it is my brain. As for the people insinuating that I did surgery to enlarge my boobs, I have always been this way. People who know me from way back will confirm that I’m naturally endowed.”

The couple each took to their respective instagram page to share new pictures. The movie stars are all dressed up for the photos with Olakunle in a dapper grey suit and Yvonne is a red hot jacket dress.

For his photo, Olakunle captioned “When you find happiness. #partnersincrime #iyawoabounce”