CEO Made Men Music Group, Ubi Franklin who is embroiled in a marital crisis with his estranged actress wife, Lilian Esoro, has cried out to men who go after married women, saying there are lots of women out there.





He wrote

'You are free to choose but your are not free from the consequences of your choice.

Men leave another man's wife alone the're A lot of women to go around close your eyes towards another mans wife.

#respect #selfcontrol #fearofGod'

His audience thinks warning men on social media will not change anything and are asking him to take the courage and go get his woman back.