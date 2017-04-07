The drama between former Spice Girl, Mel B and her estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte just keeps getting messier. Read here and here

Stephen Belafonte has filed a response to her divorce proceedings demanding she financially support him. He also asked that she be made to pay his lawyer’s fees.

According to the UK Sun, Belafonte‘s declaration, filed in LA, puts the date of their split as March 1 this year, while Mel, 41, recorded the break-up as happening on December 28, 2016.





The couple’s separation date needs to be established in order to divide up their mutual property, which they both accept is on the line – suggesting a prenup was not taken out when they married in 2007.Mel’s decision to begin divorce proceedings last month, just 11 weeks before their ten year anniversary, could save the former Spice Girl millions.





Under Californian law, she could have been forced to support Belafonte, 41, indefinitely had their marriage spanned a decade.





But now it’s likely the court will set the duration of support at half the marriage’s length.



