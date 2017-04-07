A medical doctor was yesterday knocked down while jogging by a private bus thereby sustaining varying degrees of injuries.Three other passengers in the bus including the driver were also injured during the incident which occurred at Osapa area of Lekki/Ajah at about 7am.The prompt intervention of law enforcement agents prevented the incident from degenerating as Lagos State Ambulance Services LASAMBUS, were mobilised to the scene and the victims were given First Aid treatment before they were taken to the hospital.According to an eyewitness’ account, the ill-fated bus, an Ash colour Sienna with number plate LSD 111 BC, journeyed from Ajah inward Victoria Island, with seven passengers on board but on reaching Osapa area, the vehicle suffered break failure and turned to the other side of the road where the medical doctor was jogging at that time and was knocked down.Another eyewitness, Madam Serifat Ajakaye said the medical doctor who was in Blue and black short, T-shirt and a pair of canvass suffered multiple infrastructures while the driver and two other passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries.Those injured include one Uche Chukwuemeka and another simply identified as Mr Segun.