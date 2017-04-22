The Whites have only lost twice in the last six El Clásico games at Santiago Bernabéu (W3 D1 – all competitions) – the last one ended in a 4-0 win on November 2015 with Benítez as Madrid’s boss.

Real Madrid have not lost in the last two El Clásicos La Liga games (W1 D1), their best unbeaten run against Barcelona since March 2013, with Mourinho as manager.

Real Madrid have scored in each of their last 43 La Liga games. Only Barcelona in 2013 have had a longer streak than this, scoring in 64 consecutive games.

Barcelona have scored in their last 22 games in all competitions against Real Madrid, the best run of a side in El Clásico history.

With his hat-trick on 2014, Lionel Messi surpassed Alfredo Di Stéfano (18) as El Clásico top scorer with 21 goals.

Since that game, Messi has played six El Clásico matches without scoring once, his worst run against Real Madrid (all competitions).

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 16 goals in El Clásico in all competitions. Only Alfredo Di Stéfano (18) and Lionel Messi (21) has scored more.

Real Madrid host the Clasico on Sunday in a clash which could have a major impact on La Liga’s title race.The home side will be full of confidence following their 4-2 Champions League quarter-final win over Bayern Munich in midweek. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick while Marco Asensio added another.Barcelona were dumped out of the competition after being held to a 0-0 draw at the Nou Camp, losing the two-legged tie 3-0 on aggregate.A win for Luis Enrique’s side would see them move level on points with Real Madrid, although crucially, Real Madrid still have a game in hand.Given the two sides’ form, Real Madrid should be considered heavy favorites. Zidane’s side are unbeaten in 12 while Barcelona have one win in their last four matches.The two sides drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture back in December. Luis Suarez opened the scoring for Barcelona before Sergio Ramos equalised at the death.Gareth Bale is a doubt for the hosts with a calf strain, while centre-backs Raphael Varane and Pepe remain sidelinedBarcelona will be without Neymar who is serving a suspension, meaning Alcacer could come into the starting eleven.Rafinha and Aleix Vidal are long-term absentees.Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo.Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Alcacer.