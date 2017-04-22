



Chelsea's only defeat in their last five FA Cup semi-final matches came in their most recent appearance at this stage of the competition against Manchester City in 2013.

The Blues are looking to avoid back-to-back defeats for the first time since April 2016.

Chelsea have won the FA Cup six times since Spurs last lifted the trophy in 1991.

Antonio Conte won Serie A in all three of his seasons as Juventus head coach but never won the Coppa Italia - losing 2-0 in the final to Walter Mazzarri's Napoli in 2012.

Spurs have lost six FA Cup semi-finals in a row and are looking to avoid a record seventh straight defeat.

Their last FA Cup semi-final win was 3-1 against Arsenal in 1991.

They have won eight games in a row in all competitions, their best run since a 13-game winning streak in 1960.

Son Heung-min is the joint-top scorer in the FA Cup this season with six goals.

Premier League title chasers Chelsea and Tottenham go head-to-head in an all-London FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.While the clash won’t have a direct impact on the Premier League table, the winners could gain momentum going into the final run-in.Given their form, Spurs could be considered favourites for Saturday’s game. Mauricio Pochettino’s side have won eight consecutive matches, including last weekend’s 4-0 win over Bournemouth – their second consecutive 4-0 win.Meanwhile, Chelsea suffered their second defeat in four matches, losing 2-0 at Old Trafford. Antonio Conte’s side still have a four-point advantage of Sprus with six league matches remaining.Tottenham qualified for the semi-finals with a 6-0 win over Millwall in the previous round while Chelsea had to see of Manchester United with a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge.Saturday’s game will be Spurs’ first against Premier League opposition in the compeittion, having previous faced Aston Villa, Wycombe and Fulham.One clear advantage Chelsea will have over their London rivals is their record at Wembley. Spurs used the stadium for their home matches in Europe this season, but generally underperformed. They have won just one of their last eight matches in all competitions at the stadium.The two sides have already met twice in the league this season. Chelsea won the first fixture 2-1 in November, while Spurs claimed the three points with a 2-0 win at White Hart Lane in January.Thibaut Courtois is likely to return after missing out at Old Trafford with an ankle injury.Gary Cahill is the latest Chelsea player to have picked up the bug which kept Marcus Alonso out at Manchester United, but both are expected to be OK for Saturday.Danny Rose remains sidelined for Spurs. Pochetinno hopes to have his left full-back available for the upcoming North London derby.Michel Vorm joins Harry Winks and Erik Lamela on the sidelines for the rest of the season.Spurs have won just two of their last 16 meetings with Chelsea in all competitions (D7, L7).The last time these sides met in the FA Cup was at this stage in 2012 - Chelsea won that match 5-1 on the way to lifting the trophy.Tottenham's last win over Chelsea in the FA Cup was a 3-2 victory in the sixth round in 1982.