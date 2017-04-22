Arsenal's only defeat in their last 21 FA Cup matches came against Watford in last season's quarter-final.

Arsenal will be looking to reach their fourth final in three seasons when they take on Manchester City in Sunday’s semi-final at Wembley.The Gunners returned to winning ways with a nervy 2-1 win at Middlesbrough on Monday. Having seen his side drop down to 7th in the Premier League table, Arsene Wenger switched things up for the first time in an age and played with three at the back.Goals from Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil handed the Gunners a confidence-boosting victory ahead of Sunday’s match.Having failed to win any of their previous four matches, Man City won for the second match in a row last Saturday.Goals from Vincent Kompany, Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero secured a vital 3-0 win at Southampton that keeps Pep Guardiola’s side in the driving seat for the fourth and final Champions League place.Despite their poor run of form, Arsenal will take confidence from their recent record at Wembley. Since 2014, Arsenal have won all of their six matches at national stadium, including the 2014 and 2015 FA Cup finals.Team newsIt’s likely that Wenger will revert to a back-four on Sunday, but the Frenchman will be keeping his options open.Cup goalkeeper David Ospina is ruled out with a back injury, meaning Petr Cech will keep his place between the sticks.Danny Welbeck has trained but will face a late fitness test following a minor toe injury.Shkodran Mustafi remains on the sidelines, along with “longer term” absentee Lucas Perez.Bacary Sagna is a doubt to face his former club with a groin strain.John Stones has been ruled out with a muscular problem but Gabriel Jesus could be involved after returning to training.Arsenal must face Manchester City on Sunday without injured quintet Shkodran Mustafi, Danny Welbeck, Lucas Perez, David Ospina and Santi Cazorla.Manager Arsene Wenger could keep the three-man defence he used for Monday's league win at Middlesbrough.Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus is included in the squad, only 10 weeks after breaking a bone in his foot.John Stones has failed to recover from the muscle injury that ruled him out of last week's game at Southampton.This will be the fourth FA Cup tie between the clubs, and the first since 1971 when Arsenal won in the fifth round en route to lifting the trophy.The sides drew 2-2 for the third time in six meetings earlier this month, with Manchester City twice relinquishing the lead in a Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium.Their most recent encounter at Wembley Stadium was a 3-0 win for Arsenal in the 2014 Community Shield.