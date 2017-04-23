Angry youths have protested the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke as they barricaded the roads and burn tyres in Osun, Southwest Nigeria.An eyewitness told newsmen that the youths have taken over the streets in Osogbo and Ede to protest the death of Adeleke.“There are burn fires everywhere, especially in Ede, Osogbo and environs,” an eye witness who craved anonymity told our reporter.Because of the tense atmosphere, an autopsy had been ordered to be conducted, which had put the burial on hold, according to a family source.Also, in Ede, protesting youths attacked the NTA reporter, Mr. Tope Alabi and his cameraman.Adeleke died at the early hours of Sunday at the age of 62.