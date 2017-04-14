Marc Overmars has opened the door for a return to Arsenal as their director of football.The former Holland international, who is currently sporting director at Ajax, is reportedly being considered by the Gunners, as they prepare to effect changes this summer.In an interview with Fox Sports on Thursday night, Overmars admitted that he would be interested in taking up the job.“I know the club pretty well and I have always kept in touch with Arsenal.“As a player I had the ambition to play in Europe. It might be an option in the future.“I think there is a list with names, and I’m on it. It’s not strange since I’ve had a good time at Arsenal. But I’ve just signed a new contract at Ajax. So we will see what it brings,” he said.