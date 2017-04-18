Many residents of Agbado Railway Station in Ogun State were injured yesterday during a clash among rival cult groups.
The hoodlums, suspected to be members of Marindoti, Farm, Federal and Bolar cult groups, were said to have engaged in fierce battles near Agbado Station.
It was gathered that the fight, which started last week, was caused by the parties’ rivalry over women.
The hoodlums allegedly used weapons, such as cutlasses and bottles to inflict injuries on each other.
They were said to have destroyed shops, vehicles and homes, littering the area with shattered glasses.
Although nobody died in the mayhem, it was gathered that shop owners, motorists and passersby sustained injuries.
NE also gathered that the youths seized the opportunity to rob and loot shops and houses in the area.
