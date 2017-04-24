 Manchester United to pay Monaco £8.5million after Martial’s goal at Burnley | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Manchester United to pay Monaco £8.5million after Martial’s goal at Burnley

12:01 PM 0
A+ A-

Manchester United are due to pay Monaco £8.5million after Anthony Martial scored in their 2-0 win over Burnley on Sunday.


Martial made it 1-0 for United in the first half, following a quick break and it means they will now have to stump up another fee to Monaco.

Louis van Gaal signed the France striker in 2015 for an initial £36million, but the fee could surpass £50million in future add-ons.

Martial’s goal on Sunday was his 25th for Manchester United – the landmark required to trigger a £8.5million payment.

The 21-year-old also has 15 national caps for the France senior side, 10 short of a total that would require United to come up with another £8 million payment.

Jose Mourinho started Martial at Turf Moor, despite criticizing the forward during the week.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top