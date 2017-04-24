Manchester United are due to pay Monaco £8.5million after Anthony Martial scored in their 2-0 win over Burnley on Sunday.Martial made it 1-0 for United in the first half, following a quick break and it means they will now have to stump up another fee to Monaco.Louis van Gaal signed the France striker in 2015 for an initial £36million, but the fee could surpass £50million in future add-ons.Martial’s goal on Sunday was his 25th for Manchester United – the landmark required to trigger a £8.5million payment.The 21-year-old also has 15 national caps for the France senior side, 10 short of a total that would require United to come up with another £8 million payment.Jose Mourinho started Martial at Turf Moor, despite criticizing the forward during the week.