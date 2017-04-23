Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has admitted that he is keeping an eye on the Alexis Sanchez’s contract situation at Arsenal and will make a move if he is available.City have been heavily linked with a move for Alexis, whose current deal at the Emirates runs out next year.Guardiola, whose team face Arsenal in an FA Cup semi-final on Sunday, has now given the biggest hint that he would love to sign the Chile international.“How do big clubs improve their teams? With better players. So, of course, big clubs around the world are going to know his situation,” he told UK newspapers.“When the big, big players go to Barcelona they understand that Lionel Messi is unique.“But Alexis is just one step below. Alexis is a fantastic player and I’m so happy how he’s playing at Arsenal, especially this year scoring goals.“Put Kevin De Bruyne with one year left on his contract and see how many teams [are interested].”