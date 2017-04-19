A man identified as Kori Ali Muhammad was on Tuesday arrested by police officers in California in the United State, US, for killing three white people while screaming “Allahu Akbar.”Muhammad fired 16 shots at random in three different locations on Tuesday in Fresno, California at about 10:45 a.m, leading to the death of the death of the white men.According to Fresno Police Department Chief, Jerry Dyer, the department apprehended Mohammed at the scene after two gunshots were detected through ShotSpotter.Disclosing that several more gunshots were detected nearby, Dyer said a total of 16 rounds were fired in less than a minute in four different locations.The police Chief disclosed that when California police arrested the suspect, officers witnessed him shouting “Allah Akbar.”Dyer said Tuesday afternoon, adding that he has written anti-government sentiments on social media as well as posts saying that he does not like white people.Speaking during a Press Conference, Dyer said he did not believe the murders were related to terrorism, adding that the shootings were “solely based on race.”