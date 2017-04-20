A man identified as Abdulkarim Njoroge, has been arrested by the Kenya Police authorities for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Irene Kananu, and hiding her corpse in a freezer at his residence.According to Kenyan Star, Njoroge, a 25-year-old university student strangled Kananu in his house in Mtwapa region in Mombasa, following an argument over the deceased’s decision to dump him after he got another woman pregnant.Following her disappearance, police authorities declared the deceased missing on March 31, 2017 but Njoroge was eventually arrested after Kananu’s body was found in his freezer on Tuesday.Kananu’s body was found “naked, her head inside the refrigerator while her legs and hips were sticking out,” a report quoted a source as saying.The couple reportedly fought after Kananu learned that Njoroge had impregnated his secret lover who is his neighbour living in the same block of flats with him.Njoroge, apart from murdering the lady, also made away with her car and allegedly withdrew Sh40,000 from Kananu’s M-Pesa account, the report claimed.