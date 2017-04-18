



A man, Ramoni Kareem, who allegedly stabbed a man on the head with a broken bottle, is facing trial at an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun.The 38-year-old, who lives at No. 42, Debola St., Iyana-Ilogbo, Ota, has pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of conspiracy and assault.The Prosecutor, Sgt. Chudu Gbesi, told the court that the accused and others still at large committed the offences on March 30 at about 2.00 p.m. at Ijako in Ota.He said the accused and his accomplices assaulted a man, Emmanuel Ojo, by stabbing him with a broken bottle on the head.The offences contravened Sections 355 and 416 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.In his ruling, the Senior Magistrate, Mr S. O. Banwo, granted the accused bail in the sum of N75,000 with two sureties in like sum.Banwo said the sureties must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction and should be gainfully employed with an evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.The case was adjourned until May 3 for hearing.