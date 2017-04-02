The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 55-year-old man, Abdulkadir Mohammed in Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State, along with his 20-year-old daughter for attempted murder.Mohammed, was also accused of having sex and impregnating his daughter identified as, Dije Abdulkadir.Dije, as a result of the alleged immoral act with her father, took in and after putting to bed threw the baby into a well.Addressing reporters in Bauchi, the Commissioner of Police, Garba Umar, said the suspects were arrested by police officers attached to Gamawa Division.He said, “The suspect gave birth to a baby girl and threw her inside the well with the intent to kill her.“However, the timely intervention of well-meaning individuals in the area, who helped and rescued the baby alive, saved her life.“The suspect confessed that her biological father impregnated her and they decided to do away with the baby.“The suspects confessed to the act and were charged to court.”