The House of Representatives has said that former President Goodluck Jonathan is on its radar and may be invited to come and explain his role in the controversial award of OPL 245 oil block licence.Razak Atunwa, Chairman of the House Committee on Justice who leads an ad-hoc panel investigating the $1.3 billion Malabu oil deal, said efforts have commenced towards summoning the former president to testify.“I can confirm that the former president is now on our radar following new details that were uncovered in latest news reports about the Malabu scandal,” Mr. Atunwa, an APC lawmaker from Kwara State, told Premium times on Monday.This development is coming as fresh reports indicated that Mr. Jonathan might have received up to $200 million in bribes to approve the controversial deal.