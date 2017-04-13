The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), has allegedly raided the Kano home of a former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke in search of “vital documents”.Sources revealed that the documents could help the security agencies in establishing a solid case against Adoke, who has already been charged along with eight others over the $1.3 billion controversial Malabu Oil payout.The Federal Government through the EFCC had accused Adoke of spearheading the huge payment of $1.3 billion to Malabu, influential individuals and their firms under the guise of settling the protracted legal tussle over the ownership of the lucrative oil block, OPL 245.While the EFCC operatives reportedly stormed the Kano residence of the former minister, located at No. 3 Alu Avenue, Nasarawa GRA in the early hours of Wednesday, reports say nothing incriminating was found at the end of the operation.