Liverpool have unveiled next season’s home kit which celebrates the club’s 125th anniversary.The shirt was revealed on Thursday morning and features a commemorative crest to mark the anniversary.Liverpool say the new kit takes inspiration from previous designs, such as the 1984 European Cup-winning strip, while returning to a deeper shade of red, which acknowledges Bill Shankly’s era at the club.The shirt also has an emblem remembering the 96 supporters that lost their lives at the Hillsborough disaster.The goalkeeper kit is a rich green colour with a white Liverpool crest and white branding.Captain Jordan Henderson said in a press release: “There is a huge sense of pride that comes with wearing an LFC shirt and it is always an honour, but this kit is special.“Our 125th anniversary is a great moment for us all to celebrate our heritage and this kit really reflects that, especially as it features the anniversary crest — we’ll wear it with pride.”Boston-based New Balance Football manufactured the kit, and its general manager, Richard Wright, added: “This kit is a testament to the periods and events that have made Liverpool FC the club it is today.”Liverpool supporters will be able to purchase the kit from May 19.