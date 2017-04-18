



Good evening and welcome to Nigerianeye's live commentary of the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich from the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid will enter tonight's match holding a 2-1 advantage from the first leg at the Allianz Arena last week.

Indeed, Arturo Vidal sent Bayern ahead on the night, but a second-half double from Cristiano Ronaldo has placed the Spanish giants in a strong position to make the semi-finals of the competition once again.