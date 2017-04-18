Good evening and welcome to Nigerianeye's live commentary of the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich from the Bernabeu.
Real Madrid will enter tonight's match holding a 2-1 advantage from the first leg at the Allianz Arena last week.
Indeed, Arturo Vidal sent Bayern ahead on the night, but a second-half double from Cristiano Ronaldo has placed the Spanish giants in a strong position to make the semi-finals of the competition once again.
Follow our live minute-by-minute coverage of the action below.
3 min is comfortable for Navas as the Costa Rican collects. Decent spell for Bayern at the moment as they enjoy some advanced possession.
2 min... neither team has really settled in the opening couple of minutes, which is not much of a surprise. It will be interesting to see which side has more of the ball when the play starts to settle, although that might never happen. The atmosphere inside the Bernabeu is brilliant tonight.
0 minKICKOFF! Bayern kick things off at the Bernabeu...
