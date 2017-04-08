















1 min KICKOFF! We are officially up and running at the Estadio Bernabeu. Atletico Madrid unchanged from their last outing, with Kevin Gameiro unable to return from injury in time for this one, while Real Madrid go with seven changes as they revert back to their strongest available XI.

Welcome tolive text coverage of the La Liga meeting between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Estadio Bernabeu.Atleti may trail their city rivals by 10 points at the top of the table, having also played one game more, but they have won on each of their previous three league visits here - the first team to ever do so.Los Blancos can sense a first title success in five years but still face all three sides directly below them between now and the end of the season, with today's Madrid derby followed closely by a huge showdown with Barcelona in a fortnight's time.Can the hosts maintain their impressive run of form to stay clear at the top? Find out with our extensive updates below.: Navas; Carvajal, Pepe, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Bale, Benzema, RonaldoCasilla, Nacho, James Rodriguez, Kovacic, Vazquez, Morata, Isco: Oblak; Juanfran, Godin, Savic, Filipe Luis; Gabi, Koke, Saul, Carrasco; Griezmann, TorresMoreira, Lucas, Gimenez, Thomas, Cerci, Rober, CorreaRonaldo very nearly getting the ball under control at the back post when picked out. No added time to come at the end of the first half, so that will likely be the last chance either side has of opening the scoring.Fast approaching half time in the Spanish capital and there is nothing to separate the two teams. Real deserve to be ahead after creating a few big openings, though that said Griezmann came close to opening the scoring a few minutes ago.Godin gets his head to the corner but cannot direct it on Navas's goal. A fairly slow start to this Madrid derby but chances and shots galore over the past 15 minutes or so at the Estadio de Bernabeu.Welcome to the match, Antoine Griezmann! A sloppy pass in midfield in pounced on by the striker, who ran at the opposition box and fired a little earlier than expected, forcing a big save down low out of Navas.Casemiro is penalised for his challenge in midfield, meaning that he is now walking a tightrope for the remaining 53 minutes of this match. Atleti unable to create anything from the subsequent free kick.A quieter spell in the match now as Atletico look to take the sting out of things. A replay has just been shown of Savic's headed clearance off the line, which really was incredible - superb defending from the former Man City defender.More than a third of the way through the game now and Real are really starting to build up some momentum, coming close a number of times in quick succession. One off the line and a few big saves from the impressive Oblak.Not quite sure how Real are not head after a succession of big chances. Bale has barely had a touch of the ball so far but his glanced header needed stopping down low by Oblak to keep us level.The chances starting to come regularly for the hosts now, as Ronaldo is slotted through and blasts the ball past Oblak, only for Savic to incredibly clear the ball off the line with a diving header.Wonderful play from Real - the best attacking move of the match so far by some distance. Benzema and Ronaldo exchange passes in the box and the former has a clean shot on goal, which Oblak was equal to with a strong hand.Saul Niguez has the ball at his feet 25 yards from goal with Filipe Luis outside waiting to be played in, as well as Griezmann to his right, but he takes on the shot and sends it high into the stands.Marcelo appears to be seeing more of the ball down the left-hand flank than any other player at the moment, without doing a great deal with it. A nice piece of trickery a few moments ago but it ultimately came to little.A cross from the right is crying out for Griezmann to meet with his head at the front post, but he fails to do so and Navas is there to punch clear. Still awaiting the first clear-cut opening of the afternoon, with 21 minutes now played.We are approaching the quarter-way mark in this Madrid derby and it is fair to say it has been a little tense so far. A decent early chance for Saul Niguez went begging and Ronaldo has had one belter kept out by Oblak.Modric is given a little too much space and has a pop from range, with his attempt taking a deflection on its way over the bar. Carrasco then slotted it through for Griezmann, who hit the post with his shot but was flagged for offside regardless.Ronaldo wins a free kick a good 40-45 yards from goal and appears ready to take it on. He shaped up ready to blast it but then delicately chipped it in at the last moment, but Atleti were able to clear their lines.Superb stop from Oblak down to his bottom right. Ronaldo has barely had a sight of goal so far, but he unleashed from 20 yards out with a shot that looked destined for the bottom corner if not for the Slovenian's sprawling save.Real enjoying more possession of the ball in the past couple of minutes but are struggling to find any real rhythm. Atletico have not fared all that much better but they have looked the livelier on the whole early on.Another free kick won in a dangerous crossing position for Atletico, which is this time headed well clear on the penalty spot. One full-time result to bring you from elsewhere today - Pablo Piatti scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win for Espanyol against Alaves.Torres with a nice bit of skill on the edge of the area, but he cannot quite bring it under control to get a shot away. Los Blancos not really done an awful lot in the final third in these opening seven minutes or so.Both sides have made a bright star to the match, but it is the visitors who fashioned the best opening yet with that headed chance for Saul Niguez. Bale almost picked out around the back soon after but the Oblak read it well and was quickly out.A superb delivery into the box from Koke from the left-hand side, who picked out Saul Niguez towards the back post. Not a great deal of contact made with the ball and it skidded out for a goal kick.