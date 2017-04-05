1 min KICKOFF! We are officially under way in West London! Hazard looking to pick out Azpilicueta early on with a floated pass, but he puts a little too much on it and the Blues are denied what would have been a dream start.

Welcome tolive text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.The Blues suffered a shock defeat to Crystal Palace here at the weekend - just a second home loss all term - to leave the door slightly ajar for the chasing pack to close in.City were unable to truly take advantage, being held to a third draw in succession, but three points tonight and they will fancy a repeat of 2012 when overhauling a similar deficit on Manchester United to win the title.Follow all of the action as it unfolds in West London with our extensive updates below.Courtois; Zouma, David Luiz, Cahill; Azpilicueta, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Costa, HazardBegovic, Terry, Ake, Matic, Willian, Loftus-Cheek, Batshuayi: Caballero; Clichy, Stones, Kompany, Fernandinho; Delph, Sane; Silva, De Bruyne, Navas; AgueroBravo, Zabaleta, Fernando, Kolarov, Toure, Sterling, NolitoPedro twice lets down his teammates with some sloppy passing, the second straight to an opponent. Chelsea started just about the better side in these opening seven minutes or so, with visitors City yet to truly find their groove.Good inroads made by Hazard down the left-hand side, before spotting Costa in a bit of space on the edge of the box. The Spaniard had room but not enough to properly set himself, sending his shot well over the target in the end.Updates from all of the evening's other Premier League results will be provided throughout, and there is news of an early goal to bring you from the Liberty Stadium. Tottenham, seven points behind the blues at kickoff, trail Swansea just a few minutes in.