Good evening and welcome tolive commentary of the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid from the Allianz Arena.These two teams last met in the semi-finals of the 2013-14 season, and it was Real Madrid that won 5-0 on aggregate to progress to yet another European Cup final.They also clashed in the semi-finals in 2012, with Bayern triumphing on that particular occasion courtesy of a 3-1 victory on penalties following a 3-3 draw.Follow our live minute-by-minute coverage of the action below.Ronaldo's set piece is into the stands.Real Madrid have a free kick in a dangerous area as Boateng brings Benzema to the deck...No problems. Carvajal is back on his feet and play continues at the Allianz.Concern for Real Madrid right-back Carvajal here following a collision with Vidal.Just a reminder that Bayern are without their leading scorer Lewandowski due to a shoulder problem. Muller is leading the line for the home side, with Robben and Ribery operating in wide positions. Robben has been involved early on, but Ribery has seen very little of the ball here.Real Madrid continue to enjoy possession of the ball, with Ronaldo and Bale both allowed touches in wide positions. Neither team has had a clear attempt in the opening 12 minutes, however, which has absolutely flown past. You just get the feeling that the first goal - if there is one - will be vital.Kroos is fortunate to escape a booking after bringing Robben to the deck in a dangerous position. Robben takes his time before returning to his feet, but the Dutchman seems fine to continue.Finally some possession for Real Madrid as they start to move through the pitch, although they are yet to threaten Neuer in the Bayern goal. Ronaldo looked to have a strike from distance after picking up the ball from Modric, but Boateng was right in the number seven's face.Bayern have their third corner inside the opening five minutes, but Real Madrid manage to clear their lines once again. It has been a very uncomfortable start for Zidane's side at the Allianz.Bayern have absolutely dominated the possession in these early moments, and it has brought the German champions two corners already. Like the first set piece, Vidal rises to make contact at the far post, but his effort was well wide of the post. Real Madrid are yet to really get going here.Vidal heads a deep corner towards goal, but it is a comfortable claim for Navas.something has to give tonight. Real Madrid almost always find the back of the net, but Bayern are so strong at the Allianz. It should be a fascinating game of football in Munich. As expected, the home side have taken control of the possession in the early moments as they pass and probe.Bayern kick things off on home soil...