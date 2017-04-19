Good evening and welcome tolive commentary of the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Juventus from Camp Nou.Juventus are the strong favourites to advance to the semi-finals after recording a 3-0 victory in the first leg in Turin last week.Indeed, a first-half double from Paulo Dybala sent the Italian champions 2-0 ahead, before Giorgio Chiellini netted early in the second period.Barcelona performed miracles in the last round against Paris Saint-Germain to advance, however, and they will need a similar performance tonight to continue in the competition.Follow our live minute-by-minute commentary of the action below.Cuadrado turns and lifts one over the crossbar as Juventus threaten once again here.Rakitic strikes over the crossbar as Barcelona counter-attack on the Italians.Cuadrado races clear for Juventus and has Dybala to pick out in the middle, but Pique makes a wonderful block to prevent the striker from having a clear effort on goal!Wonderful chance for Juventus to take the lead as the ball falls perfectly for Higuain inside the Barcelona box, but his effort is over the crossbar!Super ball from Neymar to pick out Luis Suarez, but there are no takers on the striker's flick!Better from Barcelona in the last couple of minutes as they start to find space in forward positions, although Juventus are very dangerous on the counter-attack. Still goalless with 12 minutes on the clock, but both teams are committing numbers forward when they break into the final third.Neymar asks for more from the Barcelona supporters after winning another corner. The set-piece is played short and then delivered towards Pique, but Juventus manage to clear their lines.Juventus continue to threaten as Pjanic delivers a dangerous free kick into the Barcelona box, but Rakitic wins a very important header. Neymar has had a couple of chances to stretch his legs down the left for the home side, but it is the Italian champions impressing in the early stages at Camp Nou.Super chance for Juventus to take the lead as Pjanic's clever free kick finds Higuain, but the Argentine gets his effort all wrong, and Barcelona survive a dangerous moment.Good possession for Juventus in the last couple of minutes as they pass and probe in the final third, but Cuadrado cannot beat Alba in a wide position, and the home side clear their lines. Juventus continue to press, however, and Dybala is fouled by Rakitic after showing some smart feet.you just get the feeling that Barcelona have to score first at Camp Nou. One goal for Juventus would leave the home side needing five, and that is some task against one of the meanest defences in world football. As expected, there is a wonderful atmosphere inside the stadium tonight.Barcelona kick things off at Camp Nou...