The Kogi Police Special Squad has arrested the administrator of Ijumu Local governmental area of Kogi State, Hon.Taofiq Isa, in connection with the assassination attempt on Senator Dino Melaye.Dino Melaye escaped death on Saturday, April 15th after gunmen invaded his house in the early hours of Saturday at Ayetoro-Gbede in Kogi State.But report says Isa was arrested at about 1.30pm in Lokoja, the state capital.He was apprehended during his visit to the Commissioner for Education in the state, Sunday Tolorunleke.Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Wilson Inalegwu confirmed the arrest of the suspect.Inalegwu told reporters in the state that the command was putting in all efforts to arrest those suspected to be behind the failed assassination attempt.He noted that the command would arrest and investigate anyone suspected to be linked with the case.Dino had earlier accused the Governor of the State, Yahaya Bello of being silent over the assassination attempt on his life.