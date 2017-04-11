Legendary Nigerian highlife singer, Tony Grey who was one of the defunct Bendel State top musicians popularly called Ozimba, died Monday, April 10, 2017. The warri-based singer is said to have been suffering from diabetes and prostate cancer.





According to reports, he had been seeking for funds to be flown abroad for treatment before his death. Tony Grey was widely known in the 70’s and 90’s in the old Bendel state now Edo/Delta state.



