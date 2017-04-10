A Dud cheque is a useless cheque that cannot be paid because the person who wrote it does not have enough/any money in their bank account.

Now the lawyer representing the car dealer has given Davido a seven days ultimatum over the dud cheque he issued for the N7m outstanding balance for his Benz GLE 45 0. If he fails to do so, the matter would be reported to the police special fraud unit, to the EFCC and they would take further actions in the court of law to recover the money.