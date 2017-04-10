Earlier last week, it was reported that DMW’s boss, Davido who recently purchased a Mercedes-Benz GLE 450
had issued a dud cheque to the car dealer, Mr. Anekwu Chika. (Read here)
A Dud cheque is a useless cheque that cannot be paid because
the person who wrote it does not have enough/any money in their bank account.
Now the
lawyer representing the car dealer has given Davido a seven days ultimatum
over the dud cheque he issued for the N7m outstanding balance for his Benz GLE
450. If he fails to do so, the matter would be reported to the police special
fraud unit, to the EFCC and they would take further actions in the court of law
to recover the money.
Read the details of the document:
He will sort out himself.ReplyDelete
Money speaking.