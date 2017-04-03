Former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of worsening Nigeria’s economic and political system in the last two years.The former governor spoke at the weekend at a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus meeting at Bamaina, Birninkudu Local Government. He described the country’s economic, social and political problems as a manifestation of APC’s immature leadership style.According to him, APC and its governments are confused, and consequently confused the country by their incredible ignorance of leadership and what it entails.“Today, what we are witnessing in Jigawa is clueless leadership and bragging, with no any meaningful development project that could improve the common man’s life,” he lamented.