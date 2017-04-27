Lagosians use faeces to put out fire in burning vehicle 10:28 AM 0 Latest News in Nigeria, Metro A+ A- Print Email A video capturing how Lagosians put out fire from a burning car on a major road in Lagos is currently trending. In the video, the pipe from a truck carrying faeces was channelled to a burning vehicle in order to quench the fire. The fire was finally put out but the Poo exploded out of the truck. See video below: Share to:
