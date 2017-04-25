



The Lagos State Government approved the sealing of a Lekki based Church, This Present House, for constructing without title documents and requisite building permit in contravention of the Lagos State Regional and Urban Planning Law 2010.In a press release issued on Tuesday by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, the Government stated that it would not fold its arms and watch a brazen contravention of the law that could result in endangering the lives and property of Lagos state residents.The Commissioner explained that the said church has no Planning Permit to embark on such a massive construction without due process, adding also that the church fence stands in the Right of Way of Freedom Road (currently under construction) and is directly under the high-tension wires.“While government appreciates citizens rights to freedom of worship, the law stipulates a minimum of 15meters setback from the high tension wire to the property line.This church neglected and has refused to comply with the Statutory Notice served, as such the State Government must protect its citizens in order to mitigate against avoidable disasters.” The statement reiterated the State Government’s position against illegal development and warns against owners or developers who engage in building without planning approval.In this regard, the State Government issued a 30-day ultimatum to owners/developers of buildings without Planning Permit in the State to ensure that they comply with its Planning laws within the stipulated time.The Commissioner also called for understanding and cooperation of the general public as the implementation of the Planning laws is for the benefit of all the residents of the State.